Advertisement

Kings Dominion expands season with Summer Bonus Days

Kings Dominion Roller Coaster
Kings Dominion Roller Coaster(Kings Dominion)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion announced seven Summer Bonus Days, with limited operations, and four weekend days in September, with full operations, to expand the park’s season.

Reservations are no longer required and tickets can be purchased online or at the front gate.

The park will be open the following days from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Aug. 18
  • Thursday, Aug.19
  • Wednesday, Aug. 25
  • Thursday, Aug. 26
  • Wednesday, Sept. 1
  • Thursday, Sept. 2
  • Friday, Sept. 3

On limited operation days, select rides will be open including some on International Street, Planet Snoopy, and Candy Apple Grove.

Kings Dominion, Summer Bonus Days
Kings Dominion, Summer Bonus Days(Kings Dominion)

The park will be open for full operation from 12 pm. to 7 p.m. on the following days.

  • Saturday, Sept. 11
  • Sunday, Sept. 12
  • Saturday, Sept. 18
  • Sunday, Sept. 19

The full calendar is available on Kings Dominion’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Video taken from one building Saturday night.
Valley business looking for help after weekend burglary

Latest News

Homes For The Holidays