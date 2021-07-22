Advertisement

LFCC Release: Laurel Ridge approved as new name

Lord Fairfax Community College
Lord Fairfax Community College(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENTON, Va. (WHSV) - Officials report that Virginia’s State Board for Community Colleges approved changing the name of two of the commonwealth’s 23 community colleges Thursday, including Lord Fairfax Community College, which will become Laurel Ridge Community College.

The new name, selected by a task force of students, faculty, alumni, LFCC retirees, community members and college board members, is drawn from the native laurel flower that is characteristic of the region, and the proximity of the college’s four locations to the Blue Ridge Mountains, according to a press release.

“As with our sister colleges within Virginia’s Community College System, we are very proud of what’s been accomplished in our first 50 years, and the thousands of lives in our region that have been changed because of Lord Fairfax Community College,” said college President Kim Blosser. “As we begin our next 50 years, we are embracing a new name that better reflects our college’s positive spirit, can-do attitude, and welcoming culture. Laurel Ridge Community College exemplifies our mission to provide a positive, caring and dynamic learning environment that inspires student success, values diversity and promotes community vitality.”

Dr. Blosser notes that the laurel flower for millennia has been associated with academic achievement – all the way back to ancient Greek and Roman times.  The term “laureate” – as in Nobel and poet laureate – is bestowed on those attaining the highest levels of creative and intellectual success.

President Blosser says that development of the college’s new visual identity – logos and signage, for example – will begin immediately.

Incoming students in the fall will be officially enrolled in Lord Fairfax Community College while the college works toward completing its transition to Laurel Ridge during the academic year. Degrees will begin reflecting the new name during the 2022-2023 academic year.

“Since the State Board’s resolution to review all named facilities, campuses, and colleges was passed July 16, 2020, the college has engaged with hundreds of students, employees, alumni, retirees, college supporters, and community members,” said Dr. Blosser. “Today’s decision by the State Board allows us to move forward in a way that acknowledges all of the great work that’s happened at LFCC with a renewed commitment to our students and our business community that even better things are ahead at LRCC.

“I want to thank the task force, our employees, the many individuals who participated in roundtable feedback groups, and our College Board for their dedicated and painstaking work.”

Dr. Blosser adds the transition to Laurel Ridge will have no impact on the degrees and certificates students attained between 1972 and 2022. The former name will be printed in parentheses on new transcripts.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an...
Augusta Co. Sherriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in catalytic converter larceny

Latest News

Virginia police offer $10K reward in 10-year-old murder case
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
Second victim dies from Cherry Ave. fire
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact WPD.
WPD investigates catalytic converter theft