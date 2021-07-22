Advertisement

McGaheysville residents continue to voice concerns over proposed housing development

The proposed 155 single-family homes were tabled at a Rockingham County Planning Commission meeting earlier this month.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in McGaheysville came together Wednesday night to make their voices heard about a proposed housing development that would be in many of their backyards.

Those at Wednesday’s gathering said they want to keep McGaheysville a small-town feel.

Many voiced concerns over traffic and overcrowding, among others. Others pointed out the abundance of development throughout the county.

McGaheysville resident Sarah Lamb said the proposed high-density housing does not fit in with the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We just want to make sure as community members that we do our part to make sure that the community stays what the vision was; a small-town feel, a village, a place where new neighbors are welcomed but that they and their homes know they are moving into a smaller town,” Lamb said.

Many county leaders were also in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, including County Administrator Stephen King, Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong, Board Chairman Rick Chandler, and Supervisor Michael Breeden.

“It’s important to us to listen to our citizens when they got comments they want to make about rezoning or anything else going on in the county. I think anytime we have the opportunity to get out and make ourselves accessible we should do that,” Breeden said.

Breeden said he heard a lot of new information and thinks it will carry a lot of weight with the board.

The planning commission has 100 days to act until it automatically goes to the board.

