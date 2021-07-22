Advertisement

Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling their packaged muffins products, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.

The generic brand muffins of Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are also among those included in the recall.

The company is instructing consumers to immediately dispose of the products.

Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

A full list of the muffins affected by the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an...
Augusta Co. Sherriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in catalytic converter larceny

Latest News

Lord Fairfax Community College
LFCC Release: Laurel Ridge approved as new name
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Virginia police offer $10K reward in 10-year-old murder case