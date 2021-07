PAGE CO., Va. (WHSV) - Page County Emergency Communications Center took to Facebook Thursday to inform locals about 911 lines in the county being affected due to CenturyLink experiencing issues.

Page County ECC advises callers to press 4 or call 843-0911 to speak to a dispatcher. They add that that CenturyLink is working to fix the problem.

Posted by Page County Emergency Communications Center on Thursday, July 22, 2021

