Reported phone issues affect greater-Charlottesville area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Officials throughout central Virginia reported phone outages that affected 911 capabilities for part of the day Thursday, July 22.

Charlottesville City Hall and the Albemarle County Police Department tweeted early Thursday that reports of “widespread, intermittent phone issues” were affecting the area. They both stated, “If you are having trouble dialing 9-1-1, please retry your call and/or use text-to-911. You may also call the ECC’s [Emergency Communications Center] administrative line, at 434-977-9041″

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office announced that a temporary emergency number - (434) 956-0958 - was set up for anyone trying to call 911.

Similar issues are also reportedly affecting Greene County. Its temporary emergency number is (434) 566-2216.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, “Only 911 lines are operating from home phones correctly. Wireless 911 calls are not functional at this time. We have an alternate line you can call in on until the circuits are back up. That number is 434-373-5540. Text-to-911 also appears to be in service as well. We will update our page when the service is restored.”

Those in Rockbridge County, as well as the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, can call (540) 572-4200. You can also text 911.

NBC29 reached out to Lumen, which provided the following statement shortly after 1 p.m.:

“On July 22, some customers in central Virginia experienced a service disruption due to a fiber cut. All services are now restored. Our techs worked hard to fix the issue as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the disruption.”

Charlottesville said around 1:45 p.m. that the city was still experiencing phone issues.

