Advertisement

UVA discovery could lead to new epilepsy treatment

The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)(none)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine says it has discovered a process that will hopefully lead to new treatments for seizure-related brain injuries.

Doctor Ukpong Eyo says he discovered a brain repair process when a meeting ran over. He ended up looking at the brain about five hours after a seizure.

“What we found, remarkably, was that these neurons that had the immune cells wrapped around them, they were not injured anymore,” Eyo said.

This discovery points epilepsy treatment in a promising direction, but more research is needed to fill in the gaps. The study brings together research from all across the world, which Eyo says is a testament to the beauty of science.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an...
Augusta Co. Sherriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in catalytic converter larceny

Latest News

Man leads law enforcement on chase after stealing bread truck
The Governor says he’s not concerned about the potential patchwork of local policies on who...
Virginia governor defending state’s guidelines for return to classroom
Lord Fairfax Community College
LFCC Release: Laurel Ridge approved as new name
Virginia police offer $10K reward in 10-year-old murder case