Valley health district reminds people to return for their second COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is reminding people around the Valley that if they get their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, make sure you go back for the second.

Some states around the country are reporting people skipping out on the second shot, like Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, nearly 148,000 Coloradans are late for their second dose.

Jordi Shelton with the CSHD says this is difficult to track locally because some get their first shot at one clinic and the second at another not affiliated with the health district.

“A lot of times if someone goes to a pop-up event somewhere in the area, goes to a clinic with their employer, or one that is tied to a public event in the CSHD, they might not be able to go back weeks later,” Shelton said. “They may potentially go to a pharmacy in the area or we will tell them to talk to their primary care provider.”

Based on evidence from clinical trials in people 16 years and older, the Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective at preventing infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in people who received two doses, while the Moderna vaccine was 94.1 percent effective in people aged 18 years and older who received two doses.

“If it’s going to be hard for you to find time to make an appointment to get a second dose or visit another clinic, the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine may be a better option for you,” Shelton said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 21 days between doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days between doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Shelton says if you are having trouble scheduling the appointment for your second dose of a vaccine, you can call 877-VAX-IN-VA for help.

