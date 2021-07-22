Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health updates Lake Anna advisory

Sections of Lake Anna are seeing high levels of bacteria (Source: NBC12)
Sections of Lake Anna are seeing high levels of bacteria (Source: NBC12)
By Isabel Cleary
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health has expanded its algae warning for Lake Anna.

The North Anna Upper and Middle branches in addition to the Upper Pamunkey branch are under advisory.

The harmful algae is from cyanobacteria blooms.

“Usually when we have a bloom, you’ll see a color change on the water and sometimes you’ll see something that looks kind of like scum floating on the water surface that can look like someone has spilled blue green paint on the surface and can be clumpy,” Waterborne Hazards Program Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health Margaret Smigo said.

VDH says if contact with the water cannot be avoided rinse off with fresh water immediately.

If you are experiencing symptoms after swimming in the lake you can call the harmful algal bloom hotline at 1-888-238-6154.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Video taken from one building Saturday night.
Valley business looking for help after weekend burglary

Latest News

Page County ECC announces 911 lines down
Kings Dominion Roller Coaster
Kings Dominion expands season with Summer Bonus Days
Gil Harrington looks at photos of her daughter Morgan who was murdered by Jesse Matthew....
Mother of murder victim reacts to separate lawsuit against Liberty University
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast