Virginia police offer $10K reward in 10-year-old murder case

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police department is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a 10-year-old murder case.

Lynchburg police announced the reward regarding the case of Jeffrey Rhoden in a news release on Wednesday.

Just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2011, police responding to a report of a malicious wounding found a man at an intersection with a gunshot wound.

The 41-year-old Rhoden was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died of his wound. Lynchburg police say they have reopened the case and detectives are seeking information from the community.

