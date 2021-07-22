Wanted: Jason Davis Parker

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jason Davis Parker, 32, is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Parker is wanted on a felony outstanding capias for assault on law enforcement as well as two outstanding warrants for obtaining money by false pretenses.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

