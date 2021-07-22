Advertisement

Wanted: Jason Davis Parker

Jason Davis Parker, 32, is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Jason Davis Parker, 32, is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jason Davis Parker, 32, is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Parker is wanted on a felony outstanding capias for assault on law enforcement as well as two outstanding warrants for obtaining money by false pretenses.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

