WPD investigates catalytic converter theft

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking if anyone has seen this vehicle or the owner in this photo.

Anyone with information on the owner or the vehicle is asked to contact WPD.
Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.  

This vehicle was involved in a recent catalytic converter theft from a local vehicle. This case is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact WPD.
