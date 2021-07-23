Community sends off Shenandoah All-Star team to the World Series

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members lined Route 340 in the Town of Shenandoah on Thursday evening to send off the “8-and-Under” Shenandoah All-Star team.

The team qualified for the World Series after a good showing in the state tournament earlier this month.

With some generous help from the community, they are packing their bags to compete in the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida.

Team Coach Josh Turner said they held multiple fundraisers for the trip including standing along the road to raise money, and in just four days the community raised around $30,000 to send the team to Florida.

“Just the outpouring of the support that they showed and the way they cheered them on when they did stop. I even seen tags from Connecticut and tags from Maryland stopping. They had no idea about these girls, but they’d seen a good cause and they stopped and pitched in,” Turner said.

Turner said this is the first “8-and-Under” team in the league that has made it to the World Series.

The team will be headed down to the Sunshine State for 10 days and Turner said they are hoping to bring back the win.

“We wanna go have fun, but we’re going to win,” Turner said.

