Advertisement

Community sends off Shenandoah All-Star team to the World Series

In just four days the community raised around $30,000 to send the team to Florida.
Community sends off Shenandoah All-Star team to the World Series
Community sends off Shenandoah All-Star team to the World Series(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members lined Route 340 in the Town of Shenandoah on Thursday evening to send off the “8-and-Under” Shenandoah All-Star team.

The team qualified for the World Series after a good showing in the state tournament earlier this month.

With some generous help from the community, they are packing their bags to compete in the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida.

Team Coach Josh Turner said they held multiple fundraisers for the trip including standing along the road to raise money, and in just four days the community raised around $30,000 to send the team to Florida.

“Just the outpouring of the support that they showed and the way they cheered them on when they did stop. I even seen tags from Connecticut and tags from Maryland stopping. They had no idea about these girls, but they’d seen a good cause and they stopped and pitched in,” Turner said.

Turner said this is the first “8-and-Under” team in the league that has made it to the World Series.

The team will be headed down to the Sunshine State for 10 days and Turner said they are hoping to bring back the win.

“We wanna go have fun, but we’re going to win,” Turner said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton

Latest News

Augusta County Sheriff's Office in Verona.
Signs removed from sheriff’s office nets summons for Augusta County man
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County schools likely to require masks in school this fall
Evening Weather Forecast 7/22/2021
Mary Baldwin asks students to submit vaccination status