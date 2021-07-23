Competitors use traditional moves at North American Reining Stakes

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Working horses, like those that herd cattle or sheep, have to be quick and agile to succeed, which raises a natural question: Who’s the best?

At the North American Reining Stakes at the Virginia Horse Center this week, they’re competing to find out.

In the ring, a horse and rider, like many others that have entered at shows at the Virginia Horse Center, but this ain’t dressage.

“Those are all natural actions that our horses are comfortable doing in the wild that you will see in every single pattern,” explained Chelsea Sutton, the show’s announcer.

They ride maneuvers and patterns that replicate what you might see herding out West.

“It’s something you can always work harder at, you can always get better at it,” said competitor Lendon Reeder. “You can never be at the top for long, so you’ve always got to be better.”

She has been doing this for five years – since she was nine.

“Just, showing horses I guess,” she said.

“It’s fast paced, it’s quick, it’s all natural abilities,” said Sutton, “and the competition and the thrill of victory absolutely lights me on fire.”

With competitors old and young, professional and amateur, partnering with horses to put in the best possible performance.

“He was really good for me,” Reeeder said of her horse. “He ran good for me. We just had a few little bobbles, but he ran good for me, so …”

They’re at the Virginia Horse Center through Sunday, and admission to watch is free, or you can watch online the National Sports Broadcasting youtube channel.

