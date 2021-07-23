Heat making its comeback

**We continue to have an impact in our upper air pattern with wildfire smoke due to wildfires from the western US and Canada. Most of this smoke is caught high up in the atmosphere, so not expecting much impact at the surface other than hazy skies. However, very sensitive folks may feel the effects if you spend too much time outdoors. Use caution.

FRIDAY: A very pleasant start this morning with temperatures eventually rising into the 70s. A touch warmer today, but still very comfortable. Partly cloudy for the better part of today with high temperatures reaching into the low to mid 80s for the entire viewing area. Still dealing with the haze again today, but visibility not as bad as earlier this week.

Very comfortable this evening with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. A great evening to spend some time enjoying the outdoors, as the heat & humidity will be returning this weekend. Overnight, staying mild and pleasant with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mild and pleasant to begin the day with temperatures eventually reaching the 70s. Partly cloudy early, then more clouds than sun in the afternoon. A bit warmer today, but not terribly hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots in our West Virginia locations may stay in the lower 80s if we see enough cloud cover. An isolated afternoon shower or storm this afternoon, but coverage very limited, so most will stay dry. Humidity levels begin to noticeably increase as we go through the night tonight, and this will keep our low temperatures elevated. Lows only dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: More humid to begin the day with temperatures in the 70s early. A mix of sun and clouds today, and we’ll see an isolated shower or storm chance in the afternoon. There is an isolated severe risk with more instability in the upper atmosphere with damaging winds the greatest threat. Turning much hotter today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Though humidity levels will be higher, it still won’t feel as muggy in the afternoon, so it will just be the heat. Overnight, becoming muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: Quite a warm start to the day with temperatures already in the 70s, and this will set the stage for another very warm day. Mostly cloudy early with more of a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. A cold front will be tracking through the upper Midwest into our region today. The timing of this front crossing our area will be key. If it arrives during the daylight hours, our storm chances increase a bit in terms of coverage. For now, expect a few showers and storms for the afternoon, but we may need to adjust the timing. Stay tuned. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Not as muggy overnight with the passing front with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mild and a bit humid in the morning with temperatures in the 70s. Lots of sunshine today and turning hotter. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Not as humid in the afternoon, but we will certainly feel the heat. Mild and muggy overnight, however, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: We really crank the heat today. Muggy early with temperatures rising into the 70s this morning. Very hot in the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Again, not feeling terribly humid during the afternoon, but it will be plenty hot. More humid for the night as overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Warm in the morning with temperatures reaching the 80s. Very hot this afternoon. Highs again in the low to mid 90s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, but still be sure to wear your sunscreen today and take frequent breaks if spending prolonged time outside!

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.