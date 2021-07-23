Local ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ looking for 70 bigs in the next 70 days

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has kicked off its Recruitment Campaign, “70 Bigs in 70 Days.”

They are looking for more mentors to spend a few hours with local youth every month.

“The last year and a half have been a challenging time to ask folks to give time for an in-person volunteer experience and in that time, youth have been facing additional challenges than we saw before the pandemic, so there’s just a great need,” Lindsey Douglas, the executive director of BBBSHR, said.

She said they have a huge waitlist of youth that are excited to connect with a mentor.

There are three program opportunities:

- Sports Buddies - Meet youth at events led by agency staff twice a month to watch or play sports.

- Community-Based Mentoring Program - Pick up a youth and hang out once a week in the community or at agency events.

- School-Based Mentoring Program - To be determined based on school access, meet once a week over lunch at a local school.

Douglas said they ask for Sports Buddies to commit for at least six months. The Community and School-Based Mentoring Program asks for at least a one-year commitment, but she said many people stay longer.

“The average match length locally is between 2.5 and three years,” Douglas said. “Although folks commit to that six months to one year initially, once that relationship is built and they’re having fun, it usually lasts until there is a change like the youth moves outside the area or the big graduates from college or has a change in their life.”

After you sign up, Douglas said staff will match you with a local child with similar interests and hobbies.

For more information on becoming a big, you can call (540) 433-8886, or click here.

