Advertisement

Local ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ looking for 70 bigs in the next 70 days

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is looking to recruit 70 new...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is looking to recruit 70 new "bigs" in the next 7- days.(whsv)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has kicked off its Recruitment Campaign, “70 Bigs in 70 Days.”

They are looking for more mentors to spend a few hours with local youth every month.

“The last year and a half have been a challenging time to ask folks to give time for an in-person volunteer experience and in that time, youth have been facing additional challenges than we saw before the pandemic, so there’s just a great need,” Lindsey Douglas, the executive director of BBBSHR, said.

She said they have a huge waitlist of youth that are excited to connect with a mentor.

There are three program opportunities:

- Sports Buddies - Meet youth at events led by agency staff twice a month to watch or play sports.

- Community-Based Mentoring Program - Pick up a youth and hang out once a week in the community or at agency events.

- School-Based Mentoring Program - To be determined based on school access, meet once a week over lunch at a local school.

BBBSHR 2020 Impact Sheet
BBBSHR 2020 Impact Sheet(BBBSHR)

Douglas said they ask for Sports Buddies to commit for at least six months. The Community and School-Based Mentoring Program asks for at least a one-year commitment, but she said many people stay longer.

“The average match length locally is between 2.5 and three years,” Douglas said. “Although folks commit to that six months to one year initially, once that relationship is built and they’re having fun, it usually lasts until there is a change like the youth moves outside the area or the big graduates from college or has a change in their life.”

After you sign up, Douglas said staff will match you with a local child with similar interests and hobbies.

For more information on becoming a big, you can call (540) 433-8886, or click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Sections of Lake Anna are seeing high levels of bacteria (Source: NBC12)
Virginia Dept. of Health updates Lake Anna advisory
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in Verona.
Charge dismissed following sign removal from Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an...
Augusta Co. Sherriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in catalytic converter larceny

Latest News

Snapshot from WHSV video of Shenandoah River
Harmful algae bloom advisory issued for North Fork of the Shenandoah River
The "Hungry Norman" eggs benedict being prepared at Bluegrass Grill and Bakery in Nelson County.
Devils Backbone Brewing Company welcomes Bluegrass Grill and Bakery pop-up location
Around the valley community members are enjoying the return of lawn parties this summer and...
McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Department hosts lawn party
Paradise Energy Solutions held a grand opening on Friday for their new location on South High...
Paradise Energy Solutions opens new location in Harrisonburg