McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Department hosts lawn party

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company is hosting their annual firemen’s lawn party after canceling the event last year.

The event kicked off on Thursday night and will continue through Saturday night. The party included a variety of food, games, rides, and live music performances. All the money from those sales will go towards equipment for the fire department after they were unable to host the event last year.

“Our lawn party is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year for us and not having it last year was a real detriment to the department,” said McGaheysville Fire Chief Todd Breeden.

Breeden said he was thrilled to be back connecting with members of the community.

“It’s been great to see all the people come back out and support us. We had a really big night last night, Thursday night, the crowd was really good and we can see the support from the community,” he said.

Events on Friday night included a fireman’s parade down McGaheysville Road.

The Lawn Party will conclude with a fireworks show Saturday at 10 p.m.

Waynesboro welcomes students back with a bash