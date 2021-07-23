Advertisement

Paradise Energy Solutions opens new location in Harrisonburg

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Paradise Energy Solutions held a grand opening on Friday for their new location on South High Street in Harrisonburg. The company has been installing solar systems in the area for six years.

The celebration included free food and gift card giveaways. It also gave people a chance to learn more about solar energy and the ways it could save them money.

“We eliminate your electric bill, we’re doing something great for the environment, and who wouldn’t like to zero that electric bill and not dismiss themselves from the power company but not have that fix cost,” said Michael Radocha, a solar consultant with the company.

The company has locations across the east coast and works with customers in the residential, commercial and agricultural sectors, including a number of farmers across the Shenandoah Valley. They say they’re able to create unique solar panel systems to best fit each farm.

“If you have a poultry farm, a dairy farm, or a commercial business that has a high electric bill, our first step is to come out and do a site visit,” said Radocha. “We’re gonna take a look at your usage on your electric bill that means kilowatt hours for the year, and we’re gonna size the system based on that.”

One of the ways the company saves people money is by getting them a 26% federal tax credit when they convert to solar energy.

