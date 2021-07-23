Advertisement

Roanoke leaders announce gun buyback program

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City leaders are encouraging people to trade in their guns for grocery gift cards.

In the Gainsboro neighborhood Friday morning, leaders from the local NAACP, the police department and city council joined to spread the word.

The “Groceries Not Guns” event will be August 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Take in a semi-automatic pistol; get a $250 grocery gift card. Trade a handgun, rifle or shotgun for a $100 grocery gift card from Kroger or Food Lion.

Leaders say this is one of many steps to curbing gun violence.

The program is funded by a $65K grant.

