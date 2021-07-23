Shenandoah County man pleads guilty to 2019 murder

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, a Shenandoah County man who was charged with the death of his wife pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder.

Larry Johnson Little Jr. was a suspect in the case after the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office found 42-year-old Melanie Rose Little, dead, inside her home on the 400 block of Deloris Road.

In 2019, police said Melanie had multiple gunshot wounds and Little had fled to West Virginia, but later turned himself in.

Little pleaded guilty on Wednesday to both charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, Little will serve between ten to 30 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Shenandoah County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.