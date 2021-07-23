Signs removed from sheriff’s office nets summons for Augusta County man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A summons has been obtained for an Augusta County man involving the removal of signs from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, two signs calling attention to him were in front of the Sheriff’s office in Verona on Wednesday along with pro-law enforcement signs, Black Lives Matter signs and numerous flags.

“Normally, you do not see me get involved with Nexus’ propaganda tactics. However, the media has requested information regarding signs that were “stolen” from in front of the ACSO,” Smith said in part of a press release which you can read below.

According to Smith, all of the signs and flags were taken from the Sheriff’s Office around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday but were later left at the entrance of the building that same day.

On Thursday, Antwhon Suiter, obtained a summons for David Bourne for removing the signs.

One of the signs had a GPS tracking device camera owned by Nexus in the sign’s wooden frame, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The agency said Mike Donovan, CEO of Nexus, picked up the signs from the Sheriff’s office on Thursday.

