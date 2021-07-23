Advertisement

St. Louis officials to reinstate some mask requirements

As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.

Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated, officials said in a news release on Friday. Masking outdoors “will be strongly encouraged,” especially in group settings.

The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas are seeing a big uptick in cases in hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that medical leaders in that region appear to be on the verge of calling for a new mask mandate there as well.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city of St. Louis, said more than 500 St. Louisans have already died from COVID-19, “and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Sections of Lake Anna are seeing high levels of bacteria (Source: NBC12)
Virginia Dept. of Health updates Lake Anna advisory
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in Verona.
Charge dismissed following sign removal from Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an...
Augusta Co. Sherriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in catalytic converter larceny

Latest News

Waynesboro City Schools are ready to welcome students back to the class.
Waynesboro welcomes students back with a bash
Little plead guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.
Shenandoah County man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
A guest visits with cats at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center on Friday, July 23....
Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center faces overcrowding
United States' Megan Rapinoe gives the victory sign before a women's soccer match against...
US women’s national soccer team appeals to overturn equal pay case decision