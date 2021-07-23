United Airlines adds Roanoke airport for Virginia Tech/Notre Dame game

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Airlines has added Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport to its schedule to support what it expects to be additional demand for the Virginia Tech versus Notre Dame football game October 9.

The airline created the Touchdown in College Town Program in 2017 to connect “smaller college towns to each other with special non-stop service,” according to the airline.

Friday, October 8, the flight will leave South Bend at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in Roanoke at 7:30 p.m. The return flight will depart Roanoke at 8:45 a.m. and arrive in South Bend at 10:35 a.m.

“We are thrilled to be added to United Airlines Touchdown in College Town Program,” said Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at ROA. “We are honored that United is adding the direct flight to make it easier for fans to get to the game. This is a great opportunity to showcase the region not only for football but as a place to live, work and play.”

