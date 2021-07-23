Advertisement

UVA doctor facing child pornography charges

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A neurologist with the University of Virginia Medical Center is facing three felony charges related to child pornography.

Dr. David Lapides was arrested Thursday, July 22. He had his first appearance in Charlottesville General District Court early Friday, July 23.

Investigators have seized electronics from Lapides’ home, and also searched through his cellphone.

According to online court records, the offenses allegedly happened in late March 2021.

UVA Medical Center says it is cooperating with the investigation, and Lapides is on unpaid administrative leave.

Lapides is currently being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

His attorney says Lapides has a bond hearing scheduled for July 30.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Dr. Lapides is a neurologist, not a neurosurgeon.

