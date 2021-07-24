DreamDowntown pop-up events want to hear from the Harrisonburg community this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - What should downtown Harrisonburg look like in 20-40? That’s the question the city of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) want you to answer at the #DreamDowntown events happening through the weekend.

The first event of three happening this weekend kicked off Friday afternoon. People were encouraged to stop by the pop-up event near the Ice House, interact with leaders from the downtown Harrisonburg scene, and give feedback on all things involving the future of downtown.

There are interactive maps asking people about their favorite downtown spots, and others that ask you to give a thumbs up or thumbs down to things you see or want to see downtown, like artwork, parking lots, parks, and green space.

Andrea Dono, the executive director of HDR, said they want to hear the communities dreams and vision for downtown, then work to turn that into a reality.

“We’ll have a road map to downtown’s future that our partners, the city, HDR, and everybody can use so that we can grow in the direction of the vision,” Dono said. We’re really hoping that with the great weather and the love for downtown that we’re going to have a great turnout so we encourage people to come out and stay for as long as they want.”

There will be events Saturday, July 24 and Sunday July 25.

Don't forget to #DreamDowntownHVA this weekend! Come out to one of three events downtown Friday - Sunday to join the... Posted by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance on Friday, July 23, 2021

If you cannot make it to an event this weekend, Dono said there will be online engagement opportunities soon.

Later this year, Interface Studio, the consulting agency working on this project, will take ideas from community and online events and give recommendations on where and how downtown Harrisonburg will transform in the coming years.

