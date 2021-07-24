JMU Dining hosts dinner and chef demo to celebrate Kelly Street community garden

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Back in April, the Harrisonburg Housing Authority partnered with JMU Dining to plant a community garden on Kelly St. for families receiving housing assistance in the Harrison Heights neighborhood.

On Saturday, JMU dining and their culinary director hosted hosted a three-course meal and chef demonstration for the community to celebrate the garden.

“We hope that tonight’s event will attract people in the neighborhood, get them talking about the garden and inspire them to cook with fresh ingredients and eat healthier,” said Emily Cozic, JMU Dining’s director of marketing.

The garden contains boxes where 11 families have planted their own vegetables, the spots were given out to residents who signed up on a first come first serve basis.

The chef demonstration included garden inspired ingredients with a goal of providing a road map to make affordable healthy eating easier for residents in the community.

