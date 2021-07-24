Lincoln Homestead in Rockingham County open to the community this weekend

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Along Route 42 in Linville stands the Lincoln Homestead.

Built by President Abraham Lincoln’s great uncle around 1800, the Lincoln Homestead is now home to Sarah and Ben Bixler and their family.

The nine-acre property also includes a cemetery where five generations of Lincolns and two of the family’s slaves are buried.

A few years ago, the homestead was listed as an endangered historic site in Virginia.

“It was really in danger of crumbling, falling apart even further because it hadn’t been lived in or tended to for several decades,” Sarah said.

The Bixler family decided to buy it and for the last year and a half they have been working to bring the home from the 1800s to 2021.

“We’ve done a lot of work to modernize the house while at the same time preserving a lot of the historic features,” Ben said.

The family added modern-day plumbing and electricity and during the process, they also uncovered notes left behind from the 18th century.

Sarah said it has been important to also recognize and reflect on the fact that parts of the home would have housed enslaved people.

Throughout the renovation process, the family was gifted a bed belonging to someone who lived there around the 1930s.

Now, before the family moves in, they want to give the community a look inside the home.

“We’ve been posting sort of updates on our renovation process on Facebook and we have a lot of people following along and commenting and really interested in this and so we thought we have one opportunity before we move our things in,” Ben said.

“For us and our three children to finally be able to live here is like a dream come true because we have been working, working, working on it all of us together and finally it’s starting to feel like a home,” Sarah said.

You can come to walk through the house for free on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

The address is 7884 Harpine Highway, Linville, VA.

The family asks guests to bring a mask with them as they ask you to wear them for the first two hours of the day.

You can find more information on the Lincoln Homestead here and on Facebook here.

