New Deputy Fire Chief joins the Harrisonburg Fire Department

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s newest deputy fire chief Marques Bush was sworn-in on Friday.

Bush and his family moved to the Friendly City from Charleston, South Carolina where he served as an assistant fire chief.

Bush has spent almost 25 years in the fire service and said he has already enjoyed his time in the Shenandoah Valley.

“We just fell in love. The city absolutely deserves the title ‘the Friendly City.’ Everyone has been welcoming. They have been extremely friendly,” Bush said.

Bush will serve as the Deputy Fire Chief of Support Services with HFD working closely with fire personnel on their health and wellness and will assist the department with professional development.

He will also spend time out in the community.

Bush said he admires the members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and looks forward to meeting more of the community in the future.

