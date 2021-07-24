Advertisement

Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A body of a woman believed to be Julia Devlin was found Saturday around 10 a.m. in extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park, according to park officials.

Shenandoah National Park started has been searching for Devlin with the help of Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Albemarle Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and the NPS Investigative Services Branch. She was last seen Wednesday, July 14. Her vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned in the Park Saturday, July 17.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive ID and determination of cause of death.

