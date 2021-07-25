Alzheimer’s Association building excitement for Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Advertisement

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Alzheimer’s Association is kicking off its campaign for the Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

This year, the walk will be hosted at the CFA institute in Charlottesville. Registration and fundraising for the walk is now open.

The Alzheimer’s Association says it’s excited for the walk to return in person.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is back,” Walk participant Donald Giannangeli said. “We are doing our walk to end Alzheimer’s this November the 6th live and in person at this beautiful facility and we want everyone to know about it and come out and join us and support the cause.”

More information on the walk can be found here.

