Advertisement

Bridgewater research team studying regeneration in Axolotls

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Every summer Bridgewater College donors award funds to student-faculty research projects across all disciplines. This year, funds were awarded for six projects including one studying regeneration in axolotls.

Axolotls are a type of amphibian native to Mexico that have the unique ability to regenerate lost limbs. Bridgewater biology student Emily Schloss is partnering with Dr. Moshe Khrugel to conduct tests on the amphibians and calculate the impact of their metabolic rate on how fast they can regrow their limbs.

They hope that a better understanding of their regeneration abilities can one day be used to help people. “They have the ability to regenerate entire limbs and even organs so if we were to discover why they were able to do that that could be very useful in medicine,” said Emily Schloss.

The team is currently studying how the temperature the creatures are kept in affects their metabolic rate. They have observed that Axolotls that have been kept in cold water are bigger, but regenerate limbs slower. They also track how the surrounding temperatures effect the axolotls body temperatures by using tiny temperature probes.

Schloss, a junior, says she will continue working on the project over her final two years at Bridgewater.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday
The billboard has been put up past the VFW in Elkins.
A billboard is up and the family of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz is still looking for answers
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Photo from the 2019 Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg fundraiser.
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg is back for 2021!
Members of the Bixler family in front of the Lincoln Homestead
Lincoln Homestead in Rockingham County open to the community this weekend

Latest News

It has been a dry summer in the valley and vineyards have been uniquely affected, as droughts...
Valley vineyards adapting to drought
Bryce Suters is ready to join JMU Baseball.
Bryce Suters ready to join JMU Baseball
Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Patchy fog developing late
Ben's Evening Forecast 7/25/2021
Highs in the low to mid 90s Sunday
Ben's Overnight Forecast 7/24/2021