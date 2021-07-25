Fire breaks out at a vacant home in Middlebrook Saturday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews in Augusta County responded to a call for a house fire around 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon on the 1000 block of Campbell’s Hollow Rd. in Middlebrook.

When they got on scene, they said the single-story home was fully involved. Officials confirmed that no one was living in the home, but power was still being run to the house.

Crews are now working to investigate the cause.

