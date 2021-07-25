Advertisement

Chase Kalisz wins first US medal of Tokyo Games, Litherland 2nd

Chase Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley...
Chase Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (AP) — Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.

Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

