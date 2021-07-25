Advertisement

Valley vineyards adapting to drought

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It has been a dry summer in the valley, and vineyards have been uniquely affected as droughts can both hurt and help them.

“When we have new plantings in the spring and then you have a dry period like this we get hurt, we lose some of those plantings, but the established vines they do just fine, as a matter of fact starting from here through October we’d like it to be dry,” said Curt Hartman, the owner of Bluestone Vineyard.

While older grape vines haven’t been harmed by this year’s drought, vineyards in the area have had to adapt and use drip irrigation to their newest plants.

“We usually don’t use the irrigation at all but this year we have been using it for the younger blocks to make sure that the plants can survive this drought,” said Nikoo Bakhtiar, the owner of CrossKeys Vineyard.

However, as we move from summer into fall, the drought will benefit the fully grown vines.

“If you have less water coming into the vine you have concentration of flavors and sugars and everything else in the grape, so that you get a more flavorful wine if you have a lot of rain it will thin out the juice,” said Curt Hartman.

Different types of grapes also require different amounts of water, which is something vineyards have to keep track of especially during a drought.

“One of our varietals is Viognier and they do not like too much of a drought so we have watered that block a couple of times so far,” said Nikoo Bakhtiar.

Vineyards won’t know the full extent of the plants they’ve lost during the drought until next year when they see which young plants come back.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday
The billboard has been put up past the VFW in Elkins.
A billboard is up and the family of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz is still looking for answers
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Photo from the 2019 Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg fundraiser.
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg is back for 2021!
Members of the Bixler family in front of the Lincoln Homestead
Lincoln Homestead in Rockingham County open to the community this weekend

Latest News

Every summer Bridgewater College donors award funds to student-faculty research projects across...
Bridgewater research team studying regeneration in Axolotls
Bryce Suters is ready to join JMU Baseball.
Bryce Suters ready to join JMU Baseball
Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Patchy fog developing late
Ben's Evening Forecast 7/25/2021
Highs in the low to mid 90s Sunday
Ben's Overnight Forecast 7/24/2021