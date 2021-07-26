Advertisement

1 injured after storm causes damage at Henrico gas station

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Fire officials said that one person was injured after severe storms moving through the region caused damage at a gas station.

The incident happened at the Citgo along Williamsburg Road in Henrico’s East End.

A part of the awning fell on top of a pickup truck, injuring a man in the driver’s seat. The man injured was conscious and taken to the hospital.

A person working inside the gas station saw what happened and offered aid to the victim.

The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.
The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.(Kirk Dubs)

NBC12 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

