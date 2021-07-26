Advertisement

Bridgewater College hosts private college week

Bridgewater College is hosting Virginia private college week. The college partners with 22 other private institutions to encourage prospective students and their families to visit campuses and learn more about the state’s private colleges.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College is hosting Virginia Private College Week.

The college partners with 22 other private institutions to encourage prospective students and their families to visit campuses and learn more about the state’s private colleges.

Throughout this week, Bridgewater will hold information sessions in the morning and afternoon featuring tours and overviews of student life. It’s a big week for recruiting prospective students and the event is back in-person after it went virtual last year.

“We definitely saw challenges during COVID, especially the inability for families to visit a campus so now that all of our campus are open for visits we have definitely seen more demand for families wanting to enroll,” said Michael Post Bridgewater’s VP of enrollment management.

While the pandemic did create challenges, Post thinks it may have also led to an increase in interest in smaller schools.

“With what’s been happening over the past few years we’ve found a lot of families wanting that personal attention, wanting to work one on one with faculty,” he said. “So we’ve definitely seen an increase of families that want to know more about that experience and what makes a private college experience distinctive.”

Students who visit three of the participating schools will receive three application fee waivers for Virginia Private colleges.

Families can sign up online or simply drop by the college to attend.

