Broadway teen receives honor from New York Yankees

15-year-old Luke Post is a cancer patient at UVA hospital.

“I’ve been going to UVA for chemo treatment for the past two and a half years,” said Post.

After spending countless days receiving treatment, he realized the rooms were pretty empty.

“Whenever I went to the hospital there wasn’t much activities to do and too much stuff for teens or just stuff in general. So I decided to raise a couple hundred dollars for UVA and it ended up going all around social media. It got a lot more attention than I expected so I was able to do a lot for them,” said Post.

Luke later doing even more for the hospital. He raised over $6,000 from selling t-shirts that say “No one fights alone”.

“What I have noticed throughout all of this is that I wasn’t alone. There were other people going through what I was doing and also how much support I have had. So it doesn’t feel like I am alone doing it. I feel like there are people around me all the time,” said Post.

Luke’s story and mission caught the attention of the New York Yankees.

The players joining Luke in a friendly gaming competition on MLB The Show.

“I just really enjoyed the smack talk was pretty fun and I guess striking them out the whole time was pretty funny. Seeing them just keep trying and them also playing as themselves was pretty funny as well,” said Post.

Once Luke completes his treatments at UVA Children’s in August, the Yankees plan to honor him in person at Yankee stadium. Even though Luke is a die-hard Orioles fan, he says it is a moment he cannot wait for.

“It will be pretty cool because I love going to baseball games, but I have never been to Yankees stadium so I am very excited to head down there,” said Post.

If you want to be a part of luke’s fundraising efforts, you can click here.

