City of Richmond pitches resolution to declare racism as public health crisis

Richmond City Council will take up resolution during tonight’s meeting
The resolution outlines the effects of an oppressive system towards black and brown people.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond could become the latest city to declare racism as a public health crisis. A resolution to do just that is on the agenda for the Richmond City Council meeting, this evening.

The resolution outlines the effects of an historically oppressive system towards Black and Brown people. Consequences can be seen today in how people of color have been more severely impacted by the pandemic, have higher rates of infant mortality, certain types of cancer, and mental health crises in their community, according to the resolution.

The resolution depicts how there is less access to healthy food and water in communities of color, higher rates of lead poisoning, and reduced life expectancy.

The goal of the resolution is to promote equity through all policies approved by the city council moving forward, and to boost education at understanding and dismantling racism.

At least 217 other cities and counties across the U.S. have declared racism a public health crisis, according to the American Public Health Association.

The meeting will take place on July 26 at 6 p.m.

