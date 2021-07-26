Community Spotlight: Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s now been five decades since the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center first opened its doors. Although a lot has changed locally, the day care has kept its same mission: giving families an affordable and safe place for their kids to learn and grow.

“Number one thing for children is to give them a safe place to be,” says Delores Jameson, executive director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center. “To get our forever home is something we’re really looking forward to having.”

Since its inception, the nonprofit day care has moved twice. It’s currently housed in the Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg. Thanks to fundraising efforts, they secured their own building downtown. Once they move, they plan to continue to offer the same services, like the sliding pay scale based on weekly gross income.

“We need to continue to raise money so that we can finish up the building and get the project done, and get ourselves moved into that,” says Jameson.

Over the years, the Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg fundraiser has brought in thousands of dollars to help secure the day care’s future home. With the event officially coming back this year, the community continues to help get the nonprofit closer to their dream.

“I just can’t thank this community enough,” says Jameson. “I just continue to be amazed at the generosity of people.”

The day care is celebrating their 50th year. The pandemic pushed back their move-in date, but hope to start the process within the next year.

Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg is taking place November 14.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.