Advertisement

Cow gets loose, runs through Harrisonburg streets Saturday

A cow runs through the streets of Harrisonburg after getting loose.
A cow runs through the streets of Harrisonburg after getting loose.(Lars Monger)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Harrisonburg Police spent about 45 minutes trying to corral a cow after it got loose.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on 4th St. and Virginia Ave. Police said a private owner was attempting to unload cows, and one got loose.

As the cow ran through the streets of Harrisonburg making its way to W. Wolfe St., police tried to contain it by blocking off intersections.

The around 1,100-pound cow did end up getting agitated, according to police, so to keep everyone safe, the cow did have to be put down.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday
The billboard has been put up past the VFW in Elkins.
A billboard is up and the family of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz is still looking for answers
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Photo from the 2019 Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg fundraiser.
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg is back for 2021!
Members of the Bixler family in front of the Lincoln Homestead
Lincoln Homestead in Rockingham County open to the community this weekend

Latest News

Dairy cow in pasture
New program to help dairy farmers
It has been a dry summer in the valley and vineyards have been uniquely affected, as droughts...
Valley vineyards adapting to drought
Every summer Bridgewater College donors award funds to student-faculty research projects across...
Bridgewater research team studying regeneration in Axolotls
Bryce Suters is ready to join JMU Baseball.
Bryce Suters ready to join JMU Baseball