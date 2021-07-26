Cow gets loose, runs through Harrisonburg streets Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Harrisonburg Police spent about 45 minutes trying to corral a cow after it got loose.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on 4th St. and Virginia Ave. Police said a private owner was attempting to unload cows, and one got loose.

As the cow ran through the streets of Harrisonburg making its way to W. Wolfe St., police tried to contain it by blocking off intersections.

The around 1,100-pound cow did end up getting agitated, according to police, so to keep everyone safe, the cow did have to be put down.

