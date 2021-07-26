Advertisement

Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher

Manuel Lainez won the prize off the Virginia Lottery “Cash King” game.
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher(Virginia Lottery)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Virginia Lottery, a man of Elkton won a top prize in the Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

Lottery officials say Manuel Lainez was on his way to work when he stopped at the 7-Eleven in McGaheysville. He picked up a “Cash King” ticket. When he scratched the ticket a few days later, that’s when he realized he won a prize of $250,000.

Virginia Lottery says “Cash King” has prizes ranges from $5 to $250,000 and the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,530,000.

Lainez told Virginia Lottery he intends to use the prize as savings for his retirement.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday
A fire.
Fire breaks out at a vacant home in Middlebrook Saturday
A cow runs through the streets of Harrisonburg after getting loose.
Cow gets loose, runs through Harrisonburg streets Saturday
The billboard has been put up past the VFW in Elkins.
A billboard is up and the family of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz is still looking for answers
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,801 from last Friday

Latest News

West Virginia University.
WVU releases guidance on COVID-19 testing for upcoming semester
American Rescue Plan
Virginia plans to invest $500 million to improve school’s air quality
Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case
Adult spotted lanternflies are identifiable by their bright body and wing colors. (Photo...
Spotted Lanternfly sighting confirmed in Albemarle County