Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Virginia Lottery, a man of Elkton won a top prize in the Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

Lottery officials say Manuel Lainez was on his way to work when he stopped at the 7-Eleven in McGaheysville. He picked up a “Cash King” ticket. When he scratched the ticket a few days later, that’s when he realized he won a prize of $250,000.

Virginia Lottery says “Cash King” has prizes ranges from $5 to $250,000 and the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,530,000.

Lainez told Virginia Lottery he intends to use the prize as savings for his retirement.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.