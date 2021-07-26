Advertisement

Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school

John Augustine Sims, 36, facing multiple charges
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Sandy Hook Elementary School on July 19, for a reported sex offense, where investigators found a cell phone in the boys bathroom. Deputies say it belong to suspect John Augustine Sims, 36, of Front Royal.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sims was employed at the time by an organization called “Kidz Rec.”

Sims is facing multiple charges including knowingly take part/participate in the filming, photographing, or other production of child pornography, knowingly possess child pornography, and knowingly and intentionally create any video graphic or still image of a nonconsenting person under the age of 18.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have reason to believe Sims may have had other contact with separate juveniles and other organizations. The investigation continues.

If you have any information, call 540-459-6100.

