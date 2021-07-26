Great opportunity to see Saturn this week

(WHSV) - We are moving into the last week of July. This week is highlighted by Saturn at opposition. Here’s what else is going on in the sky.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 10 minutes of daylight. By Sunday August 1st, sunrise will move from 6:12 am to 6:17 am and sunset will move from 8:30 pm to 8:25 pm. This will bring us down to 14 hours and 8 minutes of daylight and up to 9 hours and 52 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Saturday July 31st, 11:22 pm 5 min 73° above NW above ESE Friday July 30th, 12:08 am 3 min 50° above WNW above W

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon July 31st, 9:15 am New Moon August 8th, 9:50 am First Quarter Moon August 15th, 11:19 am Full Moon August 22nd, 8:01 am

August’s Full Moon

August’s Full Moon will occur on August 22nd and is known as the Sturgeon Moon. The name comes from the fact that giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most caught at this point of the summer. Sturgeon are known as “living fossils” and have been traced back 136 million years.

Other Interesting Events

On Thursday July 29th, the annual Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower will peak before dawn. The meteor shower typically generates 15-20 meteors per hour at its peak. Unfortunately, the bright gibbous moon will reduce the number of meteors seen. You can still catch the meteor shower at high production up to a few days after its peak. The moon will slowly get less bright in the sky allowing for more visibility.

On July 29th, the Southern Aquariids Meteor Shower will peak producing 15-20 asteroids per hour. (Stellarium)

Also on Thursday July 29th, Mars will pass by the star Regulus, which is Leo’s brightest star. Both the star and planet will be visible in the west-northwestern horizon just after sunset. The pair can be seen together in a backyard telescope Wednesday through Friday. Earth’s atmosphere will blur appearance however.

On July 29th, Mars will pass by the bright star Regulus. (Stellarium)

On the night of Sunday August 1st, Saturn will be at opposition. This means Saturn will be directly opposite of the sun in the sky. This is when Saturn will be the best illuminated and visible in the sky. Using a telescope or binoculars, you’ll likely be able to see Saturn’s rings.

Saturn will be its brightest in the sky. You may be able to see Saturn's rings with a telescope or binoculars. (Stellarium)

