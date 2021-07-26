Hot week ahead

MONDAY: Warm & muggy to begin this morning with temperatures rising in the 70s quickly, and this will set the stage for another very warm day. Areas of patchy fog early, especially in spots that saw rain yesterday. We’ve got a front slowly moving across the Ohio Valley into the Mid Atlantic this morning. This front will likely stall out very close to our area this afternoon, but the exact location of where it does so will be key. For now, expecting this front to stall just to our south, which will increase shower and storm chances for our southern viewing areas from about Rockingham County southward. Even still, not everyone in these areas seeing a storm today, as coverage will not be widespread. This front can easily push in either direction, so stay tuned throughout the day. There is an isolated severe risk with damaging winds and large hail being the biggest culprits. Mainly cloudy today with a few peeks of sunshine, especially in our northern viewing areas. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few storms for this evening, especially south, and then we begin to clear out for the overnight hours. A slight drop in humidity tonight with some patchy fog and haze developing in areas that saw rain. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Despite a passing front yesterday, we really start to crank the heat today. Mild and a bit humid in the morning with temperatures in the 70s. Lots of sunshine today and turning hotter. Afternoon highs right around 90 for West Virginia locations and into the low 90s for much of the Shenandoah Valley. Typical warm spots in the low valleys across the Potomac Highlands likely reaching into the mid 90s. Not as humid in the afternoon, but we will certainly feel the heat. Staying quite warm into the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Mild and more humid overnight with low temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and slightly humid early with temperatures rising into the 80s for the morning. Very hot once again in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s for the region. Typical warm spots approaching the mid 90s. Again, not feeling terribly humid during the afternoon, but it will be plenty hot. Mild and a bit more pleasant for the night as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Still feeling a little bit humid.

THURSDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures reaching the 70s early. Another hot day today, but we’ve got a front approaching the area. We’ve got some uncertainty about the timing of the front, but there will be a wave of energy ahead of this boundary that will bring a few afternoon storms to the area today. Not everyone sees a storm, but any storm could certainly bring heavy rainfall. More clouds than sun in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Staying quite warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Another warm morning as temperatures quickly rise in the 70s. Very warm today, but not as hot behind the front. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated storm chance with the frontal boundary still nearby, but most stay dry. Overnight, quite pleasant. Lower humidity and not as warm with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Very pleasant to begin the weekend with morning temperatures rising through the 60s and not nearly as humid. Plenty of sunshine today and very comfortable. Still warm, but with lower humidity, feeling more pleasant. Highs today in the low to mid 80s. A great day to spend some time enjoying the outdoors! Overnight, very pleasant again with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds today and turning hot for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

