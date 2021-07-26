Local Baseball Scoreboard: July 24-25
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball scores in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League for July 24-25.
July 24
Valley Baseball League: Playoffs
Waynesboro 3, Charlottesville 1
Staunton 13, Harrisonburg 3
Rockingham County Baseball League
Stuarts Draft 14, New Market 6
Clover Hill 13, Montezuma 0
July 25
Valley Baseball League: Playoffs
Strasburg 10, New Market 5
Waynesboro 6, Charlottesville 3
Winchester 12, Woodstock 0
Staunton 4, Harrisonburg 0
Rockingham County Baseball League
Broadway 12, Bridgewater 7
Clover Hill 13, Elkton 10
