Advertisement

Local Baseball Scoreboard: July 24-25

Staunton vs. Harrisonburg
Staunton vs. Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball scores in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League for July 24-25.

July 24

Valley Baseball League: Playoffs

Waynesboro 3, Charlottesville 1

Staunton 13, Harrisonburg 3

Rockingham County Baseball League

Stuarts Draft 14, New Market 6

Clover Hill 13, Montezuma 0

July 25

Valley Baseball League: Playoffs

Strasburg 10, New Market 5

Waynesboro 6, Charlottesville 3

Winchester 12, Woodstock 0

Staunton 4, Harrisonburg 0

Rockingham County Baseball League

Broadway 12, Bridgewater 7

Clover Hill 13, Elkton 10

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday
A fire.
Fire breaks out at a vacant home in Middlebrook Saturday
The billboard has been put up past the VFW in Elkins.
A billboard is up and the family of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz is still looking for answers
Members of the Bixler family in front of the Lincoln Homestead
Lincoln Homestead in Rockingham County open to the community this weekend
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,801 from last Friday

Latest News

Bryce Suters is ready to join JMU Baseball.
Bryce Suters ready to join JMU Baseball
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks at the opening day of ACC Kickoff.
ACC continues to formulate COVID-19 policies ahead of 2021 season
Sport climbing makes Olympic debut
Sport climbing making Olympic debut
Stuarts Draft vs. Broadway
Local Baseball Scoreboard: July 17-23