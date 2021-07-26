Advertisement

Spotted Lanternfly sighting confirmed in Albemarle County

Adult spotted lanternflies are identifiable by their bright body and wing colors. (Photo...
Adult spotted lanternflies are identifiable by their bright body and wing colors. (Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bugwood.org.) (WJRT)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sighting of the Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed in Albemarle County.

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the pest has the potential to be a serious threat to agriculture and home gardens in Virginia. The Spotted Lanternfly is a danger to grapes, peaches, apples and hops.

The Albemarle office of Virginia Cooperative Extension has been training volunteers and setting up monitoring sites for Spotted Lanternfly since April, 2020. The pest was first spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014 and in Virginia in January 2018.

Continued monitoring and reporting is critical to control the spread of this pest.

Visit the Albemarle office of Virginia Cooperative Extension website for more information on the Spotted Lanternfly, forms to report sightings, and additional links.

