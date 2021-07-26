HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison football program.

State of JMU: Football

Head Coach: Curt Cignetti (3rd Season - 21-3 Overall, 11-0 CAA)

2021 Spring Season Record: 7-1 Overall (Lost to Sam Houston in FCS Semifinals)

2021 Season Opener: Saturday, September 4 vs. Morehead State

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics:

“(I) felt like we had a really good team in the spring. We’ll have, in my opinion, even a better team in the fall. We stand a chance to again be extremely competitive and successful. It’s sort of who we are as an institution.”

“I am really happy that (quarterback) Cole (Johnson) made the decision to come back. That’s a tremendous plus. Not just having him, but the timing of having him another year as we develop young men to take his place.”

