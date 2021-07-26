VDH partners with Washington Football Team to promote COVID-19 vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is collaborating with the Washington Football Team to promote COVID-19 vaccines in its upcoming training camp.

The camp is slated for the Bon Secours Training Camp at 2401 Leigh St. from July 27-31. VDH has several events planned throughout the camp:

July 27: Healthcare Heroes Combine: Approximately 100 health care workers will put their football skills to the test against Washington Football Alumni. Attendees can perform the same tests that NFL prospects complete before being drafted, including the 40-Yard Dash, Cone Drill, 20-Yard Shuttle, High Jump, and Long Jump to see how they compare to current players.

July 28: Frontline Heroes Day: About 100 frontline workers will have a VIP experience during the morning practice of the training camp. All visiting fans that show they’re a frontline worker will get a 20% discount at the team store.

July 28-31: Mobile Vaccination Site: Fans who get vaccinated at the training camp will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win two free tickets and a parking pass to this year’s opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Washington Football Team training camp practice sessions are open to the public free of charge. Gates will be open, and fans will be welcome onsite, each day at the following times:

July 28: Gates open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 29: Gates open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 30: Gates open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 31: Gates open 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

