Advertisement

Virginia Beach man remembers role in Apollo 11 recovery mission, 52 years ago

This view of Earth rising over the Moon's horizon was taken from the Apollo 11 spacecraft. ...
This view of Earth rising over the Moon's horizon was taken from the Apollo 11 spacecraft. While astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, commander; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, descended in the Lunar Module &amp;quot;Eagle&amp;quot; to explore the Sea of Tranquility region of the moon, astronaut Michael Collins remained with the Command and Service Modules &amp;quot;Columbia&amp;quot; in lunar orbit. (NASA)(KWTX)
By Dana Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend marked the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 recovery mission.

On July 24, 1969, the crew of Apollo 11 splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after an eight-day mission where the first men walked on the moon.

Virginia Beach resident, Carroll Bains was there aboard USS Hornet, the prime recovery ship for the country’s first lunar landing mission.

“That was a very exciting thing,” Bains said. “Even though we’d just come back from a combat cruise, once we were designated as the prime recovery vessel for the first moon landing crew everybody was juiced up for it.”

Carroll Bains was a lieutenant commander on USS Hornet, that day.

As Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins landed in the Pacific, Bains helped run the search and surveillance mission that ensured crews reached the command module.

“I directed the aircraft – the helicopters and the search aircraft to be in position to relay any radio messages that needed to be relayed from the splashdown site to the ship, to Hornet,” he said.

It was a critical mission that came after a lot of test runs and practice pick-ups using a replica.

“So that we would be able to maneuver the ship, stop right alongside it, hook it right up... and hoist it aboard our number three elevator,” Bains explained.

More than 50 years later, Bains said the work of his crew that day is something he’ll never forget.

“Oh, I’d go back in a heartbeat if they’d let me! But age has taken its toll, I’m afraid,” he joked.

Four months after the Apollo 11 splashdown, the Navy selected USS Hornet again as the primary recovery ship for the Apollo 12 mission.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday
The billboard has been put up past the VFW in Elkins.
A billboard is up and the family of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz is still looking for answers
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
Photo from the 2019 Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg fundraiser.
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg is back for 2021!
Members of the Bixler family in front of the Lincoln Homestead
Lincoln Homestead in Rockingham County open to the community this weekend

Latest News

July's Full Moon was on Friday night and created an interesting color thanks to haze in the air.
Great opportunity to see Saturn this week
A cow runs through the streets of Harrisonburg after getting loose.
Cow gets loose, runs through Harrisonburg streets Saturday
Dairy cow in pasture
New program to help dairy farmers
It has been a dry summer in the valley and vineyards have been uniquely affected, as droughts...
Valley vineyards adapting to drought