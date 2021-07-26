Advertisement

Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case

Results from advanced DNA testing will be used for investigation, 23 years after mother was murdered, baby kidnapped
Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression created by NCMEC in 2014(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators are waiting for results to come back, from new DNA testing, that may be able to help solving a 23 year old cold case.

On July 27, 1998, Sylena Jo Dalton, 20, was found stabbed to death. Her 10-week-old baby, Allyson Kathleetn Dalton, disappeared.

Virginia State Police say Sylena was violently murdered at her apartment in the Town of Strasburg. One of her coworkers found her stabbed to death on a coach. Allyson was unaccounted for, and according to investigators, have not been seen since that morning. Investigators believe Sylena was killed between 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., that morning of July 27, 1998.

Neighbors told police that no screams were heard nor was there any disturbance made that morning at the apartment. No murder weapon was found at the scene.

Allyson was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. at her mother’s second-floor apartment in the 100 block of Charles Street in Strasburg.

“As technology has changed and advanced, so have our tactics in working to solve these tragic crimes,” said Capt. John A. Defilippi, VSP BCI Culpeper Field Office commander. “The DNA testing will provide additional information that will greatly aid us with advancing this case. But, we are still encouraging anyone with information related to Allyson’s disappearance and Sylena’s death to still come forward with information.”

llyson’s father, Daniel E. Pompell, told state police agents he stopped at the residence on the morning of the murder. Witnesses confirm seeing him outside the apartment with a bundle under his arm.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact VSP Senior Special Agent Mike Jones at (540) 829-7400 or by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.

